Bray
Grace Jacquelin Bray,88, of Jacksonville, Fl, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Grace is predeceased by Spouses William M. Royal, and Jack Bray, her Husband of 50 Years. Grace is survived by her five Children: Ann (Richard), Faye (Gene), Iris (Jeff), Bill (Dori),Gary, and step Son, Dale (Nidia), and numerous Grand Children, Great Grand Children, and her Sister, Evelyn. Grace was a member of Southpoint Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19, a private Celebration of Life will be held for Family. In lieu of Flowers, the Family asks that Donations be made in her Name to the Southpoint Baptist Church, or a charity of choice.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.