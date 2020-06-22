Grace Bray
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bray
Grace Jacquelin Bray,88, of Jacksonville, Fl, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Grace is predeceased by Spouses William M. Royal, and Jack Bray, her Husband of 50 Years. Grace is survived by her five Children: Ann (Richard), Faye (Gene), Iris (Jeff), Bill (Dori),Gary, and step Son, Dale (Nidia), and numerous Grand Children, Great Grand Children, and her Sister, Evelyn. Grace was a member of Southpoint Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19, a private Celebration of Life will be held for Family. In lieu of Flowers, the Family asks that Donations be made in her Name to the Southpoint Baptist Church, or a charity of choice.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved