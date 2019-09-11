Home

Grace Byrne Moran


1919 - 2019
Grace Byrne Moran passed away peacefully at Cypress Village Health Care Center on August 28, 2019. She was 100 years old born April 9, 1919, in Huntingdon, PA. to Leo A. and Anna Catherine (Kelly) Byrne. Grace was the oldest of seven children. She moved to Jacksonville from Chicago in the 1950s. Grace began a long career in advertising as a media buyer and was active in the American Advertising Federation's Jacksonville Chapter for many years. She was also an active member of the Jacksonville Genealogical Society. Grace will be missed by all who knew and worked with her. Private arrangements are being handled by Eternity Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
