|
|
WALSH
Grace (Lou) Clark Walsh, born February 8, 1941, passed away Saturday, November 30th, surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, the love and light of her life, Joseph H. Walsh III; her sister, Mary K. Gaidos (Steve); her children, MaryLou McDonald (Carlos), and Daniel Walsh (Michelle); and seven grandchildren.
Grace was born in Jacksonville but spent her childhood in Vicksburg, MS. When she moved back to Jacksonville to begin her career as a dental hygienist, little did she know that her life would change with the simple question, "Can we go to lunch and just be friends?" That simply query sparked the relationship that spanned 53 golden years of marriage.
She settled into a life of family, home, and friends. Grace was involved with her children's schools, (her children might whisper quietly, "too involved"); was a past president of Hope Haven Women's Board; was a lifelong member of Riverside Baptist Church, and managed her hearth and home like nobody's business. Grace's family Easter egg hunts were the envy of friends, (sorry, we can't adopt you), her Christmas trees were legendary, and she loved every bird dog her husband brought home.
A celebration of her life well lived will be held Thursday, December 5th, at 10:00 am, at Mandarin Cemetery with a reception immediately following at the family home.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Although she is ever present in our hearts, she will be deeply missed.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019