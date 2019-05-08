|
|
Earl
The funeral service for Grace Louise Earl will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the St. Stephens A. M. E. Church 913 West 5th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Memorial Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019