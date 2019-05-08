Home

Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens A. M. E. Church
913 West 5th Street
Grace Earl Obituary
Earl
The funeral service for Grace Louise Earl will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the St. Stephens A. M. E. Church 913 West 5th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Memorial Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019
