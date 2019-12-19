|
Frankewicz
Grace M. Frankewicz passed away on December 16, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on October 19, 1934, in Alamat, VA to the late Erastus E. Jones and Ruth Martin.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ruth Nickolaus and ex-husband, Stephe Frankewicz.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Michelle Conner, Stephen Frankewicz, Patrick Frankewicz, Paul Frankewicz and Lynda Frankewicz.
The Family wants to thank the Vitas Hospice team for the special care given to their loved one.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 264-1233.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019