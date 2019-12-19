Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Frankewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Frankewicz


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Grace M. Frankewicz Obituary
Frankewicz
Grace M. Frankewicz passed away on December 16, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on October 19, 1934, in Alamat, VA to the late Erastus E. Jones and Ruth Martin.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ruth Nickolaus and ex-husband, Stephe Frankewicz.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Michelle Conner, Stephen Frankewicz, Patrick Frankewicz, Paul Frankewicz and Lynda Frankewicz.
The Family wants to thank the Vitas Hospice team for the special care given to their loved one.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 264-1233.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -