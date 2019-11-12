|
|
Hinson
Grace Marie Hinson passed away on November 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Kent, Ohio on January 6, 1925, to Harry & Ruby Coup. Grace grew up in Ohio with 4 sisters and 1 brother and she attended the Eastwood Church of the Brethren pastored by Rev. Petry. She was saved at the age of 11.
Grace worked for 5 years as a long-distance operator with Ohio Bell. While working for the telephone company, she met her future husband, Robert A. "Bob" Hinson and together they went on to have 3 wonderful sons. After moving to Jacksonville and the boys were grown, Grace completed Nursing School and worked for about 15 years until her retirement. Grace volunteered at Baptist Hospital, Luther Services, First Baptist Church Library, and The Children's Home. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School group leader for many years.
Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Hinson. She is survived by her 3 wonderful sons and her precious daughters-in-law, Gary Hinson (Linda), Jeff Hinson (Bea) and Robbie Hinson (Cindy); 5 beautiful grandchildren, Sommer Sallette, Autumn Cato, Benjamin Hinson, Melanie Garcia-Canet and Landon Hinson; 4 great-grandchildren, Addison, Riley, Colton and Cora and by many extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or to - Duval Unit, 1430 Prudential Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019