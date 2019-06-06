|
|
Thomas
Minnie "Grace" Marlow Thomas - 97, passed away peacefully June 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Phineas Marlow & Vetra Broyhill Marlow, & her husband William Leonard Thomas.
She is survived by her only child, Donna Warpool (Toby), her beloved grandchildren, Jeremy Warpool, Alyssa Newell (Jacob), & Matthew Warpool.
Memorial service to be held at Corey-Kerlin, 940 Cesery Blvd., 6/10/19 @ 3 pm.
