Grace Zenkus Ritchie passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 100.

Grace was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 19, 1919, the only child of Charles and Magdalene Zenkus, immigrants from Lithuania. She grew up on a farm in Flemington, NJ and later moved to Newark, NJ. In March 1943, she married Dr. John Ritchie in New York City. After living in many states during his residency, they settled in Jacksonville, FL in the 1950s.

Grace was active for many years in the Garden Club, the Women's Club of Jacksonville and in her church, St. Mark's Episcopal. She enjoyed the arts, including the Jacksonville Symphony, Broadway shows and the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. She was an avid bridge player, playing as often as she could.

Grace will be remembered for being extraordinarily kind, always giving and incredibly helpful to her friends. She lived her life very independently, never asking for anything. She was the strength and the light of her family's hearts, and will be greatly missed.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 23 years, Dr. John Ritchie. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Caroline Ritchie, her son John Ritchie and her grandson Cameron.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Taylor Manor and Taylor Care Center for taking such wonderful care of Grace.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church - Safari Lions.

