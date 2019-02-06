Home

Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 764-2542
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
8531 N. Main Street
Grady A. Hall

Grady A. Hall Obituary
HALL
Grady A. Hall, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street with Rev. Josh Reavis, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Event Center at Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to NJBC Building Fund.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019
