HALL
Grady A. Hall, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street with Rev. Josh Reavis, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Event Center at Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to NJBC Building Fund.
Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Hall Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019