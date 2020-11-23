Braddock
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Grady Braddock. Grady went home to be with the Lord on 11/20/2020. Grady was born in Savannah, GA to Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Braddock. He enrolled in the United States Marine Corps at the young age of 17. Shortly after his service in the military, he joined the police department in Thunderbolt, GA. He soon became the Chief of Police and at the age of 23 was the youngest Police Chief in the nation. In 1967 Grady was awarded "Young Man of the Year" by the Savannah Jaycees and was presented the award by Governor Jimmy Carter.
Grady was a very successful businessman and entrepreneur. His list of endeavors include: Local restaurant owner, Talk Show Host, Co-owner of a Shrimp Boat, Security company owner, Head of Security for the PepsiCo Corporation, Founder & Owner of Gator City Taxi, Founder & Owner of Gator City Storage, Founder & Owner of Checker/Yellow Cab (Grady was known throughout Northeast Florida as "The Cab Man").
Grady was presented with numerous resolutions by the City of Jacksonville and other State and local organizations recognizing his outstanding commitment and service to his community as a corporate citizen.
Grady was an avid fisherman and loved to cook and host gatherings for family and friends. He was known by all of his grandkids and great-grandkids as "BIG PAPA".
Grady was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jackie Braddock Blackburn. He is survived by his wife Patty, sister Barbra Braddock Case, daughter Terry, son Brad, daughter-in-law Tammy, stepdaughter Melissa Black, grandchildren; Robby Braddock, Leah Braddock, Shawn Braddock, Ronald Braddock, Amy Jo Braddock Page (Adam), Callie Ann Braddock, Nikki Paige Braddock Blanchard (Skyler), and Katie Lynn Braddock, along with 11 great-grandkids.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville with Father Jose Kulathinal, Pastor Perry Fruscella, and Adam Paige officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow with military honors at 2:30 pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery
