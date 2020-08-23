1/1
Grady Wayne Brummitt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUMMITT
Grady "Wayne" Brummitt, 74, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Wayne was born in Burlington NC and has lived in Jacksonville for more than 57 years. He was a graduate of Broad Street High School and retired from the City of Jacksonville/JEA where he worked as a Supervisor in the Water/Wastewater department after 33 years of service. Wayne attended Bethel Holiness Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the mountains. Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean; two daughters: Bobbie (Josh) Parker and Jackie Scheel: Two grandchildren: Shelly (Kaleb) Sweat and Josef (Savannah) Scheel; three great grandchildren: Ava & Penelope Sweat and Liana Sumpter; one sister: Carla Williams; one brother: Roger (Wynette) Summers; sister-in-law JoAnn Smith, brother-in-law James (Sandy) Stroud and many nieces, nephews and friends. Wayne is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother & Pastor and best friend, Bro. Gene Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Peeples funeral home, 14165 N. Main St. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Event Center at Peeples funeral home. Rev. Chuck Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing observed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 764-2542
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved