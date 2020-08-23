BRUMMITT
Grady "Wayne" Brummitt, 74, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Wayne was born in Burlington NC and has lived in Jacksonville for more than 57 years. He was a graduate of Broad Street High School and retired from the City of Jacksonville/JEA where he worked as a Supervisor in the Water/Wastewater department after 33 years of service. Wayne attended Bethel Holiness Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the mountains. Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean; two daughters: Bobbie (Josh) Parker and Jackie Scheel: Two grandchildren: Shelly (Kaleb) Sweat and Josef (Savannah) Scheel; three great grandchildren: Ava & Penelope Sweat and Liana Sumpter; one sister: Carla Williams; one brother: Roger (Wynette) Summers; sister-in-law JoAnn Smith, brother-in-law James (Sandy) Stroud and many nieces, nephews and friends. Wayne is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother & Pastor and best friend, Bro. Gene Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Peeples funeral home, 14165 N. Main St. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Event Center at Peeples funeral home. Rev. Chuck Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing observed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com