Gregory Alix Boucher was born September 27, 1963 and flew to heaven on March 17, 2019. Greg was born in

Worcester, Massachusetts to Robert and Judith Boucher, who both predeceased him. He grew up in Millbury and attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he earned his B.S. in both Entomology and Business Management. He moved to Florida in the 80's and began his landscaping career, later becoming Regional Manager of Duval Landscape Maintenance, LLC where he remained until his passing.

He is survived by his fianceé, Kimberly Mangum, his children Joshua (Jessica) and grandson Barren, Robert (Kelli), Justin (Allison), Brianna, and Rebecca. He is also survived by his stepfather, Bruce Fordering, and his beloved aunt and uncle, Di and Armand Boisvert, as well as numerous cousins.

His friends and peers have always said that he was tough as nails, but had a heart of gold, and he was respected and admired by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 12th at Eternity Funeral Home, 4856 Oakdale Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida, 32207.