ALAGBAY
Greta C. Alagbay, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. She was a kind woman who loved to listen to God's word and take down notes as God's word is preached. She served as a school principal and Division of City Schools supervisor for Science and Math in Olongapo City, Philippines. She was a well-loved teacher, a sharp writer, an amiable Christian worthy of emulation and a kind friend loved by many. She was a gracious woman who was respected by all of her relatives. Rejoicing with her this very moment is her husband of 53 years, Jose A. Alagbay who went to heaven first in 2008. She was a loving mother to six daughters and gave them away to these fine sons-in-law- Helen (Oscar) Acolentaba (deceased), Joji (Anthony) Zarbo, Irenn (Rusty - deceased) Love, Victoria (Romeo) Cerico, Frances (Jerod) Powers and Melissa (Edwin) Ravelo. She cherished her 10 grandchildren- Imelda Acolentaba (deceased), Jared Paul Zarbo, Bethel Zarbo, Joel Zarbo, Ian Love, Eddee Ravelo, Edward Ravelo, Edmund Ravelo, Elijah Powers and Daniel Powers. She doted on her great-grandchild, Maven Trask. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14 at The Citadel Church of Jacksonville, 1057 Arlington Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32211. Viewing starts at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. A reception will be held at the fellowship hall of The Citadel Church. Arrangements under the oversight of Eternity Funeral Home, 4856 Oakdale Ave. Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019