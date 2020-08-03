Gretta Peterson

PETERSON
Gretta Elizabeth Peterson, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a long decline of Dementia hastened by Covid-19. She was born in Decatur, Nebraska to parents Daniel and Ellen Werkmeister and made Jacksonville FL her home. Gretta was predeceased by her Husband Clifton G. Peterson, Son Alan R. Peterson, and Brother Daniel W. Werkmeister. She is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Harris (Ron); Sister Joyce Slack, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Gretta will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., 32211.
