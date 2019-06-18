Pujadas

Guillermo Manuel Pujadas, M.D. departed this life on June 15, 2019, at the age of 96 years. He was born in Havana, Cuba on December 9, 1922, the son of Guillermo Felix Pujadas, M.D. and Manola Maria Pujadas (Lopez).

He married Yolanda Esperanza Pujadas (de Moya) on November 13, 1948. Educated in Cuba, and after completing medical school at the University of Havana, Dr. Pujadas completed his medical residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Pujadas entered the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and after serving two tours of duty (one overseas in Germany). Dr. Pujadas left the Air Force in 1960 with the rank of Major and entered the private practice of Orthopedic Surgery in Jacksonville, Florida and along with Dr. Charles Meade, established Southside Orthopedics which served the orthopedic needs of the community until his retirement from private practice in the mid-1980's. He was a prominent and well respected member of the Jacksonville medical community throughout his career.

Dr. Pujadas enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting and camping.

He, along with his wife, traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world. Meticulous in his planning for those trips, one would often find him spending weeks researching a destination and identifying where he wanted to go and what he wanted to see. Most of all, he loved his family. Unfortunately, he was unable to fulfill one of his long time dreams of returning for a visit to his beloved Cuba. Dr. Pujadas is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Olga Maria Gallo, Crystal River; and his sister, Maria Puryear, St. Augustine.

Dr. Pujadas is survived by his wife, Yolanda, his sons, William G. Pujadas, M.D. (Joy), Jacksonville and Thomas E. Pujadas, J.D. (Jeanne); grandchildren William, Kaysee, Korrie,

Kristin and Kari; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

