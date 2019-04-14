|
KLAAS
Gunther W. Klaas, age 90, passed away April 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Gunther was born in Kenosha, WI to Reinhold and Helen Klaas. Gunther proudly served in the United States Army, and retired from 32 years of Civil Service at NAS Jacksonville. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Gunther's family will deeply and sorely miss him dearly.
Gunther is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 66 years, Nancy A. Klaas; his children William, Susan, Joseph, and Linda; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 2:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019