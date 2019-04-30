Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Guy Lee

Guy Lee Obituary
Lee
Guy Patrick Lee (49) entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., May 4 at the Southside Church of God in Christ, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr, Pastor. Guy will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., May 3 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
