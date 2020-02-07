|
|
Easton
Gwendol O'Neal Easton, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Morris Center for Caring, Jacksonville, FL. "G.O." was born on July 22, 1941, in Hancock County, KY, to James and Marjorie Easton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri, in 2005; father, James, in 2012; and brother, Jerry, in 2019. G.O. is survived by his mother, Marjorie Easton; children, Bonnie Easton, James Russell Easton, and Julie Gadbois; grandchildren, Sophia Easton-Alegria and Ariana Perez; brother, James Derek Easton, of Owensboro, KY; sister, Debbie de Caussin (Norman) of Owensboro, KY; nephews, Jimmy Lee Easton, James Adrian de Caussin, and Ryan (Ime) de Caussin; and aunt, Teresa Easton.
G.O. attended Stetson University for 3 years and in 1964 went on to earn his BA in History at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, KY. He had a varied work history including delivering newspapers, working in tobacco on the family farm in Kentucky, working for Ralston Purina, collections for Sears, and high-end auto sales. G.O was very sociable and well-liked, with many friends. Along with his love for college sports and luxury cars, he enjoyed the beach, dogs and cats, working out at the YMCA, and socializing with his friends at Bonefish Grill in Jax Beach. G.O was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020