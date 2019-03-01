Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gwendolyn L. Dennard-Owens

DENNARD-OWENS
Gwendolyn L. Dennard-Owens a resident of Jax, Fl passed Feb 21, 2019. She was a member of In The Word Ministry, 925 E. Spearing St., Bishop Harry L. Williams, pastor.Survivors include a loving a devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-8pm and at the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 1, 2019
