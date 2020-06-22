Gwendolyn Maxwell

Maxwell
Services for Mrs. Gwendolyn D. Maxwell, legendary educator and track coach will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, 32211. The family will receive friends on today from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mrs. Maxwell leaves fond memories with her daughter, Chiquita Maxwell Rivers; cousins, Ophelia Williams (Sammy) and Curtis Edmonds (Evelyn); a goddaughter, Melita Johnson; a godson, Kevin Fussell; like a son, Art Mallory (Daphne); other relatives and life long friends. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery under the direction of Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.