Gwendolyn Maxwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxwell
Services for Mrs. Gwendolyn D. Maxwell, legendary educator and track coach will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, 32211. The family will receive friends on today from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mrs. Maxwell leaves fond memories with her daughter, Chiquita Maxwell Rivers; cousins, Ophelia Williams (Sammy) and Curtis Edmonds (Evelyn); a goddaughter, Melita Johnson; a godson, Kevin Fussell; like a son, Art Mallory (Daphne); other relatives and life long friends. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery under the direction of Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved