Gwendolyn Lee Mishoe-Jones passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born on Jan. 6, 1944 to the late Henry, Sr. and Cirlester Mishoe in Wilmington, NC (Hanover County). She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Jones, Sr., a Vietnam Veteran, US Navy in NYC. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of family members and friends. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00am, Tues., May 14 at the St. Andrew AME Church, 125 South 9th St., Jacksonville Beach, FL, Rev. Oliver Simmons, Pastor. Viewing for loved ones and friends will be held on Tues., from 9:30am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Service from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 12, 2019
