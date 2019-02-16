Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Gwendolyn Floyd
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Gwendolyn Owens Floyd Obituary
FLOYD
Gwendolyn Owens Floyd, 83, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born February 18, 1935 in Birmingham Alabama.
She was a former employee of the IRS, loved reading and collecting things like Hummels.
Family members include her daughter Phyllis Crocco, granddaughters Rebecca Toomey and Courtney Hawkins, great granddaughters Caitlyn, Tommi, Peyton, Riley, Hayden and Amelia, all of Jacksonville. She is predeceased by her husband John and husband Jim, sister Beverly and niece Debra.
The family would like to thank Jonni Bravo and Cole Simmons for all their caring and support.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage- Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville www.hardage giddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 16, 2019
