Gwin David Baringer died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1926 to the late Otis and Ethel Gwin Baringer in New Paris, Indiana where he spent his childhood years. David was the youngest of four boys, all of whom served in the military when needed. David graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana and briefly worked in public accounting prior to beginning a career in finance. He held supervisory and management positions for a variety of organizations around the country prior to joining Chrysler Financial in 1965, soon after it was formed. At Chrysler he was known as Mr. Finance and held management positions in Detroit, Atlanta and Jacksonville prior to retiring in 1988.

David married Joan McDaniel Langford in 1987 and they enjoyed 32 years of wedded bliss, traveling and welcoming grandchildren together. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, bringing great joy to his family.

David is survived by his wife Joan; stepchildren Jill Langford Dame (Peter) and Dan C. Langford (Melodie); and granddaughters Darby and Brooks Dame and Catherine and Charlotte Langford. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Joe, Chuck and Philip. He is also survived by nephew Phillip Baringer (Jill) of Lawrence, KS.

A private family graveside service will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Jacksonville, FL.

