Services Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home 850 St Johns Bluff Road North Jacksonville , FL 32225 (904) 641-9755 Resources More Obituaries for H. Benson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? H. Curtis Benson

Add a Memory Share This Page Email BENSON

On July 5th, 2019 Dr. H. Curtis Benson died at Community Hospice McGraw surrounded by his family and friends in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Benson, a physician specializing in Internal Medicine and Aviation Medicine, the oldest of four siblings, was born in Rockford Illinois on October 19, 1931, to Harry and Helen Benson, both of whom predeceased him. His younger sister, Carol Sayers brother Bruce Benson (Susan Benson) of Sarasota, Fl and brother Keith Benson (Dr. Beth Benson) of St. Petersburg, FL all predeceased him. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Benson and his four children, Michael Benson, D'Arbra Fetzer and her husband Bruce, Nicolle France and her husband Steve, Shannon Borra, step son Damon Williams and his wife Kelley, step daughter Kimberly Johnen and her husband David and 10 grandchildren: Della, Rose, Grace, Michael, Eric, Elenzie, Brooke, Brandon, Matthew and Aiden.

Dr. Benson had a lifelong interest in aviation and medicine. He earned his wings as an aviator while still in High School. His interest in aviation continued throughout his whole life during which time he accumulated thousands of hours as an aviator and a flight instructor and had an Airline Transport Pilot rating and a DC-9 type rating. He also aided in aircraft accident investigation for the FAA.

After one year in college, he joined the United States Navy in 1951 during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of a Second-Class Petty Officer as an Aviation Electronics Technician.

In 1955 Dr. Benson entered the University of Iowa as a premed student. During this two-year period he also worked as a technician and pilot on the "Operation Skyhook" project, studying cosmic radiation and what was to become the Van Allen Radiation Belt named after Dr. James Van Allen, professor and head of the Physics Department.

In 1957 he entered the University of Illinois College of Medicine, graduating with an M.D. degree in 1961.

Following a one year Internship and a three year Residency in Internal Medicine and a mini-fellowship in nephrology, (kidney disease), Dr. Benson started one of the first hemodialysis units in southwest Michigan. In those days hemodialysis units were called "artificial kidneys". He was also appointed an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine for Michigan State College of Medicine.

In 1975 Dr. Benson moved his practice to Jacksonville, Florida. At that time he was appointed Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine for the University of Florida College of Medicine. In 1985 he entered the United States Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain where he became a Flight Surgeon and because of his experience as an aviator he was granted a waiver to fly as a Naval Aviator.

As a Captain in the Naval Reserve he was called to active duty stationed in New Orleans as a Flight Surgeon and Director of Operational Medicine and the Director of the Naval Fleet Hospital program. His next and final active duty tour was to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida. Following his retirement from active duty Captain Benson remained on the Naval Hospital staff until 2008. After retiring from the Navy, Dr. Benson practiced medicine in private practice until his retirement in 2012.

During the half century that Dr. Benson practiced medicine he was also engaged in other ventures which included starting Air Michigan, a commuter airline, operating Bear Mountain Ski Resort, Vice president for Fabralloy, a company specializing in stainless steel fabrication, and CEO of Easy Store It Office and self storage complex. He was also Chief of Staff at Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida in 1983. Additionally he was elected President of the local Rotary chapter in 1983.

A celebration of Dr. Benson's life will be held with a visitation at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. and a military funeral on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral, a reception will be held at Chapel Hills. Please Sign the guestbook at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St Johns Bluff Road North is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries