Riley
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Hanna Marie Riley left this world unexpectedly, at age 27 on Nov. 10, 2019. Born in Bloomington, IN, Hanna moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2004 and graduated from The Bolles School in 2011.
Hanna was an outgoing, vivacious and kind person. We will always remember her infectious smile, bright blue eyes, and a caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be dearly missed. When we think of Hanna, let's celebrate our fond memories, always recognizing that life can be fragile and short.
Hanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Bart Hartsock and Kathy Brewer, and her uncle Ian Hartsock. She leaves behind her parents, Bob and Lisa Riley and Colleen Riley and Tom Roberts, brother Aaron and sister Sara, grandparents, Maria Hutchison and Bob and Pat Riley; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A private funeral service will be held on December 7, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA.
Contributions may be made in Hanna's name to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019