Hannah Sue Medors (nee Booth); age 76 joined Carl, her husband of 54 years in Heaven on March 14, 2019. She was born to the late Basil and Auneta Booth on December 4, 1942.

Hannah worked as a real estate agent in Ohio and Florida. Her care for each of her clients earned her numerous awards. In fact, she never met a buyer that did not become her friend. While Hannah had a passion for career, her heart was in her home. Hannah was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends especially going out to her favorite restaurants with them. Hannah also was an avid shopper and regularly spoiled those she loved. She cherished her faith and her church, San Jose Episcopal Church. Hannah was an active member of their bible studies, EFM group and most recently, was recognized as a Daughter of the King.

Hannah is preceded in death by her brothers, B.J. and Don Booth and brother in laws, Howard and Larry Medors, her sister in law, Bobbi Medors, her beloved in laws, Gasper and Avanelle Medors, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Hannah is survived by the loves of her life, their children, Lisa (Randy), Ed (Pam) and Teresa (Joe); five grandchildren: Barbi, Brandi, Matthew, Samantha and Nick; and two great grandchildren: Cash and Cole. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge 1601 Oaklawn Place Jacksonville, FL 32207. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in San Jose Episcopal Church 7423 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32217 followed by interment in Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 737-7171.

