HUNTSINGER
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Hans Edward Huntsinger, father of one and friend to many, passed away at the age of 59. He is survived by his daughter, Sherard Sheffield Huntsinger, and two grandchildren, Michal and Miricle. Hans was born on September 23, 1961, to Ned and Louise Huntsinger, in Jacksonville, FL. Hans lived his life through inspirations. Inspired by his parents, Hans had a passion for traveling, surfing, and seeking new adventures. Inspired by his passion for helping others, he was the embodiment of the Good Samaritan. As such, Hans served many years with his involvement in working with the Flounder Pounder Event to benefit Autism; hosting the NCAA Gator Bowl; being a member of the Jacksonville Rotary Club as a successful businessman and contractor; serving as a Deacon at Riverside Presbyterian Church, and through his outreach ministry that touched the lives of hundreds. Hans was proceeded in death by his parents, Ned and Louise. A service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205, Unit #12, Lot #7, Space #10, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM. All friends and family are welcome. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC 3631 Moncrief Rd.
