CMSGT Harley R. Hartley USAF retired, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home after battling multiple cancers over several years. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country well, retiring after 21 1/2 years. He and his wife Debra returned to his native Florida in 1985. He started a civil service career spending the majority of the time with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Jacksonville District. He retired as chief of contracting in 2008 after 21 1/2 years. He also did consulting work for various firms through 2019. He loved to read, listen to music, work on projects, and spend time with his Scottie dog Hannah.
Harley was born on October 13, 1946, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Kenneth Hartley and Thelma Hires Hartley. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Dale and Donald Hartley and one sister Mary Abraham and beloved great-granddaughter Katelynn Barnes. He was survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Debra Sinyard Hartley, two daughters Sherrie (John) Smith and Sheila Hartley and one son Roger Hartley, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Jacksonville.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.