Harold Baine

Harold Ray Baine "Bud" 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. Bud was of the Baptist Faith. He was born on December 26, 1944 in Cairo, Illinois to the late Harold Homer and Lorene Baine. He moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1947 where his father started Baine's Truck Stop. He was a graduate of the class of 1962 from Andrew Jackson High School. Harold worked in the mail room of Independent Life Insurance Company for 30 plus years. Harold was an avid golfer and made many close friends over the years, and was a very kind, loving, generous and faithful friend that was loved by all who knew him. He had a lifelong friendship with Ken and DeJoy Pace who have predeceased him in death. He golfed weekly at the Folkston Golf Club with several of his friends; Tommy Adkins, Phil Sheppard and Paul Johnson.
Left to grieve his passing is a sister, Linda Kay Alvarez (Robin); two nephews, Darel (Traci) and Dean Alvarez; one great niece, Janessa Alvarez and an abundance of cousins and friends who will greatly miss him.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road Jacksonville with Robin M. Alvarez officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Jacksonville, Florida. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am; one hour prior to the service.
