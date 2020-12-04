1/
Harold E. Alexander
1929 - 2020
Alexander
Harold E. Alexander, age 91, of Clayton, Georgia, passed away on December 2, 2020.
Harry, as he was known to his friends, was born the son of the late George David Alexander and the late Lillian Aline Foerster Alexander on July 6, 1929. He came to Jacksonville in 1957 and was one of the original employees who put WFGA-TV on the air. He was a crew member, crew chief, director, and Production Manager. He worked for WTLV when the station was the first to broadcast space flights from Cape Canaveral in the1960's. Jacksonville was his home from 1957 until four years ago when he moved to the Clayton area. He was a Christian and a member of the Presbyterian faith. Harry enjoyed working with his hands and creating artistic pottery was his passion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kerri Alexander Dodson; three brothers, George Alexander, Ernest Alexander, Raymond Alexander.
His survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen Stoeckel Alexander; one daughter, Randy A. Scott, of Clayton, Georgia; two sisters, Irma Cahoon, Hackensack, New Jersey, Arlene Bobbitt, of Ocala, Florida; three grandchildren, Jake Scott, Jason Scott, and Hannah Dodson; three great-grandchildren, Emma Jean Scott, Gracie Jay Scott, Elliot Wheeler Scott.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Harold's memory to Children's Ministry of Clayton First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 703, Clayton, GA 30525.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
