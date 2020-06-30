Fleming
Harold was preceded in death by his father and mother Joseph "Hawk" Washington Fleming and Helen Williams Watson, brothers, Gerald Fleming, Godfrey Williams, Vaughn Williams, Rickie Williams, Ronald Williams, and Amos Jefferson.
Harold leaves to cherish his precious memories of his loving wife Sharon Buena Fleming 35 years of marriage; one daughter Jerrie (Nita) Gunder (John III); two granddaughters Jasmine and Janelle Gunder; siblings Jacquelyn Bridges, Terence Williams (Gwen), Virgil Fleming, Debra Cheesborough Bellamy, Anthony Williams, Sr. (Karen); his brothers-in-law Osborne Hall (Cora), Michael Hall, and Tony Hall; his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Williams, Cynthia Hall, Vanessa Hampton Hall (Theodore), and Johannah Hall, a host of nieces, other relatives, and friends. Along with his dear friend and coworker Ashley.
The funeral service for Harold Fleming will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the mortuary. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of
Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC,
4315 N. Main Street,
765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Harold was preceded in death by his father and mother Joseph "Hawk" Washington Fleming and Helen Williams Watson, brothers, Gerald Fleming, Godfrey Williams, Vaughn Williams, Rickie Williams, Ronald Williams, and Amos Jefferson.
Harold leaves to cherish his precious memories of his loving wife Sharon Buena Fleming 35 years of marriage; one daughter Jerrie (Nita) Gunder (John III); two granddaughters Jasmine and Janelle Gunder; siblings Jacquelyn Bridges, Terence Williams (Gwen), Virgil Fleming, Debra Cheesborough Bellamy, Anthony Williams, Sr. (Karen); his brothers-in-law Osborne Hall (Cora), Michael Hall, and Tony Hall; his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Williams, Cynthia Hall, Vanessa Hampton Hall (Theodore), and Johannah Hall, a host of nieces, other relatives, and friends. Along with his dear friend and coworker Ashley.
The funeral service for Harold Fleming will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the mortuary. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of
Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC,
4315 N. Main Street,
765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.