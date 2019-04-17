|
|
HAGEN
Harold Hagen, 98 of Palm Coast formerly of Jacksonville passed away on April 11, 2019. A 40-year member of the Knights of Columbus dedicating 16 of those years to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jacksonville.
Funeral Services will be celebrated in his home state of Indiana where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife. Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Mayhew) Chevalier of Palm Coast; son, James M. Hagen of Fishers, Indiana; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 17, 2019