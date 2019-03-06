Home

Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Harold Basch
BASCH
Harold I. Basch, 89, died Sunday due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Harold was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in bacteriology in 1951.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, he received his master's degree in microbiology from the University of Massachusetts in 1955. He lived most of his adult life in Somerset, N.J., and worked for 29 years as a microbiologist for E.R. Squibb & Sons (later Bristol-Myers Squibb) in New Brunswick, N.J. He moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 2006. Harold's wife of 61 years, Wilma, passed away in 2017. He is survived by a daughter, Debbie, of Los Angeles and a son, Mark, of Jacksonville, and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned, but the family requests donations in his honor be made to the to support continued research.
Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE- GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 6, 2019
