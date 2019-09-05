Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lawson

Add a Memory
Harold Lawson Obituary
Lawson
Harold J. Lawson, Sr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on August 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Glorious Bethlehem Temple, 2051 Ashland Street. Mr. Lawson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now