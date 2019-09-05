|
Lawson
Harold J. Lawson, Sr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on August 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Glorious Bethlehem Temple, 2051 Ashland Street. Mr. Lawson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019