Mathis
HAROLD "GENE" MATHIS, 78, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Jacksonville on November 20, 1941 to Jasper and Lena Mathis.
He grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army for two years and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the Army, Gene went to work at Southern Bell for 28 years. He enjoyed getting together with old classmates for luncheons and previous coworkers for their monthly Bell breakfast at Grinders. He loved golfing, fishing, camping but most of all he loved being with family and friends.
Gene is predeceased by his parents and his oldest daughter, Joey Lorraine Mathis. He is survived by his wife of 25 1/2 years, Gloria; 2 daughters, Renee Bailey (Darryl), Cheryl Kulp (Courtney); 2 sons, Greg Graham (Kara) and Jimmy Graham (Jennifer); 6 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; 2 sisters-in-law, Diana Hodges (Ken) and Carla Schwartz (Tom); a brother-in-law, Danny Parker (Bethany); many nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends that loved him like a brother and he considered them family.
There will be a memorial service at Gene's home church, Ft. Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, at 11 AM on Wednesday July 29th, 2020. There will be a private Committal Service at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to COVID research.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com