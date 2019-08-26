|
Harold Milton Moise, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, with members of his family at his side. Milton, as his family and many friends know him, was born in Sumter, South Carolina, to Harold and Theresa Moise. He attended Sumter schools and graduated from Edmunds High School. He entered the U. S. Navy in 1950, serving as an aircraft mechanic and flight engineer. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and is a veteran of the Korean War. Following his discharge, he enrolled in the Embry Riddle School of Aviation in Miami, FL. He graduated from Embry Riddle and then worked for Eastern Airlines, eventually moving to Jacksonville, FL where he worked for Southern Airways. Milton had a change of careers in Jacksonville when he entered the construction business, specializing in small commercial buildings and custom homes. It was in Jacksonville that he met and married the "love of his life," Edna Thomas Moise, in 1962. Together they founded and opened the Famous Amos Restaurant chain in Jacksonville, where he remained as director of construction projects until his retirement from active working life. He and Edna raised three children, Henry Stanley Moise, Thomas Richard Moise, and Patty Moise Sawyer. He was the grandfather of two granddaughters, Shawn Moise Zimmerman and Tracy Moise Elkins and a great-grandson, Grayson Stanley Zimmerman. He and Edna were members of the Presbyterian Church of Starke, FL, where he served as an elder of the Church. He was also a member of the Korean Veterans Association of America (Jacksonville Branch), Gateway R. C. Club, North Florida Corvette Club, where he was Treasurer for several years. He was a volunteer fireman in Jacksonville and Kingsley Lake for many years. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29th, from the graveside in Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where the family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019