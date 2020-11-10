Sullivan
Harold Gordon Sullivan (Gordon), 87, of Orange Park, passed away November 3, 2020 after a brief illness.
Gordon was born on April 24, 1933 in Madison County, Fl. In 1952, he married Annette Cornett and raised their family in Jacksonville. She predeceased him in 2009 after 57 years of marriage.
Gordon was a proud veteran, serving in the early 50's for 2 years in the US Army as an MP in Germany. After which he spent his career in the trucking industry.
Gordon is survived by his son, Jeff Sullivan (Kathy) of Orange Park; and by his daughter, Belinda Chattin (Bill) of Crescent City. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Jarrod Sullivan, Kaitlyn Vaughn (Kevin), Josh Shaw (Jenna) and Justin Shaw (Chelsi); and seven great-grandchildren. Survivors in his extended family include his sister-in law Clifford Walker, his niece Kim Dampier (Bill), his nephew Trent Walker, and his great-niece Jessica Brake (Adam).
Graveside services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, November 11, at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 23474 73rd Rd, O'Brien, Fl.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7181 152nd St, Wellborn, Fl 32094; or to your favorite charity
