Harriet Dee Mann


1936 - 2019
Harriet Dee Mann Obituary
Mann
Harriet Dee Mann, age 83, of Jacksonville FL, went to heaven on July 16, 2019. She was a loving wife and mother. Together Dee and her late husband Charles 'Chuck' Mann were business owners and community activists.
Mrs. Mann is survived by her children Susan Vargo, Charles Mann, and Carol Shutters; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A celebration of Dee's life, filled with love will be held January 4, 2020 in Bainbridge GA, where Dee was born and raised.
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida, is serving the family locally in Jacksonville. Ivey Funeral Home, 502 South Scott Street Bainbridge, GA 39819, will serve the family in Bainbridge, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be provided for anti-trafficking efforts,www.gotonations.org/johnson
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019
