Hodges

HARRIET HANA HODGES (1917-2019)

Harriet Hodges, formerly of Au Sable Forks, NY died on 29 May 2019 at the age of 101 in Jacksonville, FL. She received President Ronald Reagan's Volunteer Action Award for helping Korean children obtain lifesaving surgery, the Korean Presidential Medal of Freedom, two Korean university Honorary Doctorates, the first foreign recipient of the Korean Medical Association Gold Medal, the Gift of Life Humanitarian Award, a 1000 Points of Light honoree and the US National Caring Award. Hodges was known by the American doctors who worked with her as the Queen of Hearts for her heart-saving work on behalf of indigent Korean children. To the many 3,000 children whose lives she's touched, she is known simply as Halmonie, or Grandmother, one of the most respected words in the Korean language and the honor she cherished most.

Hodges' long history of charitable acts began shortly after World War II, when she joined her husband who was in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Germany. In 1947 she organized an American-German Wives Club to aid bedridden German soldiers and rehabilitate German women returning from wartime forced labor. Hodges obtained clothing and other items and distributed them while traveling in a surplus WWII jeep. A post-war German newspaper called her an Angel in a Jeep.

Returning from Europe, Hodges started Cosmopolitan Builders in Virginia, a successful real estate firm, before her husband was posted to Tokyo. There she showed a competitive side, winning the Prince Takamatsu Cup, a national Japanese bridge tournament. She continued playing competitively all her life, becoming a Life Master.

A Korean biography, Mothers at the Door, told of her meeting the mother and child that would lead to her twenty years of volunteer work there. Hodges and her husband, Dr. Carroll Hodges, Ph.D, a former International Relations Advisor to US Forces, were cited as among the "Fifty most significant persons in the last 100 years in Korea." A statue was erected at a Korean school for his charitable work. Her work led Rotary Gift of Life to expand programs to over 70 countries helping over 26,000 children.

When Hodges left Korea in 1995, she continued international humanitarian work in Melbourne, FL. After the death of her husband of sixty years, then a retired Colonel, she relocated to Cypress Village, Jacksonville, FL.

She is survived by her sons, Howard of Laurel, MD and Keith of Brunswick, GA; grandsons Matthew and Aaron as well as special family members: Miok, Naomi & Sean Nemoto & Layla Huckaby.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be sent to Gift of Life International, PO Box 650436, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 USA. www.GiftofLifeInternational.org. Arrangements are entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019