Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Feder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet K. Feder

Obituary Condolences

Harriet K. Feder Obituary
FEDER
Harriet K. Feder died on March 16, 2019, at home in Ponte Vedra, FL. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Harriet was born the daughter of Samuel Feder and Dorothea Deichmiller on, October 22, 1955, in Trenton, NJ. She graduated from Pemberton Township High School in 1974. Harriet's 37-year career with the federal government started at the Fort Dix Army Hospital, New Jersey. Harriet was a very talented and highly decorated program analyst, whose love for research, reconciliation, and exacting accountability along with her strong interpersonal skills and work ethic made her a go-to employee among leadership. In 1998, she moved from New Jersey to Fairfax, VA, to pursue a promotion, where she bought her own home, and years later met her husband. Harriet will be missed by all who met her - she was a woman of order and balance, and a true friend. She loved the beach. She was a talented weight lifter and loved dining out - the perfect combination. She also loved art, especially the impressionist painters. She travelled to several countries and most enjoyed her dream trip to Paris, France. Tragically, she was diagnosed with lung cancer six months after her retirement. After five and a half years of punishing lung cancer treatments, she passed away surrounded by her loving husband and dear sister. Harriet is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Campbell, his sons, Mathew J. Campbell and Brian L. Campbell; sister, Tema Feder-Maccaro (Al Maccaro), and beloved nephew, Eric Maccaro.
She was preceded in death by her parents.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now