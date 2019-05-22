Dodson

Harriette Holland Dodson, 66, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 20, 2019.

Ms. Dodson was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 21, 1952. She graduated from Englewood High School in 1970 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of North Florida in 1974.

Ms. Dodson was active with the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, the Women's Club and served on the Jacksonville Symphony Board.

She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Fasbinder and her husband Daniel of Jacksonville, and Holland Legler of Jacksonville; son Clarke Legler and his wife Dana of Kingwood, Texas; seven grandchildren Ashton Hampton, Page, Hailey and Piper Fasbinder of Jacksonville; Will, Jack, and Kate Whitmer of Kingwood, Texas; her mother Harriette Dodson of Jacksonville; her sister Natalie Stamp and husband Michael of Crescent City, Florida; brother Hunter Dodson and wife Ann of Round Rock, Texas; and nephew Hunter Dodson and wife Amy of Round Rock, Texas. Ms. Dodson is preceded in death by her father William Dodson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on May 24, 2019, at the Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL located at 4801 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Arthritis National Research Foundation.

Arrangement by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL. Please sign the guest book at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

