Pannell
Harriette S. Pannell passed away on January 18, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Sister Pannell will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, January 24th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery, Orange Park, Florida by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020