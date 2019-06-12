Home

Homegoing Celebration for Deacon Harris "Tootie" Dunn will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. He is survived by wife, Delphine Dunn; children, Jamel (Tracy) Dunn, Shartrice (Andy) Andre, Dominique (Spencer) Carter; 5 grandchildren; sister, Debra Landers; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY, 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
