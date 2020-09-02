Royce
Harry A. Royce Jr., a faithful servant, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2020. He was 91. Harry was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Harry A. Sr. and Jessie Capps Royce. He was preceded in death by siblings Helen Sinclair, David Royce (Kathy), Dale Royce (Barbara), and granddaughter Bonnie Stanley. Harry is survived by his wife of 66 ½ years, Marjorie Vaughan Royce, 3 daughters: Cynthia Smith (Bob), Julie Crews (Randy), and Becky Stanley (Mark, deceased). Grandchildren: Chris Crews, Mandy Barnes (Tim), Jessie Ruth Smith, Brooke Graham (Nick); 2 Great-grandchildren, Isla, and Sienna. Sisters Peggy Burton (Jimmy, deceased) and Gail Wainwright (Marion, deceased). Harry graduated from Landon High School, Jacksonville Jr. College, and attended Jacksonville University before serving 6 years in the US Navy. He was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank for 39 years. He was also a Builder, constructing several family and neighbor homes, including the beautiful mountain house in Fines Creek, NC, where the family enjoyed many happy times. Harry was a born again Christian and was proud to have been baptized at Pottsburg Creek in the 1930s, where he played and fished all his life. He was a man of many talents: loved to sing and cook, build and carve, hunt with his relatives and bird dogs. He was a wonderful husband, daddy, granddaddy, provider, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. "Who's gonna fill his shoes…?" A private memorial service shall be held, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hogan Baptist Church, 8045 Hogan Rd., Jacksonville, FL. at 1 pm with Rev. Randy Crews, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry to the Bonnie Royce Stanley scholarship fund. https://one.fsu.edu/foundation/donate/give-online
or please reach out directly to Jessica Bivens, Dev. Officer with any questions: jbivens@foundation.fsu.edu or 850-228-9811.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com