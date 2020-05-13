CLARK
Mr. Harry James Clark, Jr passed away on May 6, 2020. Chapel Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at the mortuary. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday from 5-7 pm. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2020.