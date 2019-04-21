|
|
SIEGLER
Harry Ernest Siegler, age 83, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on April 15, 2019. Born in Linden, New Jersey on February 2, 1936, to the late Harry Siegler and Keturah Levick. Survived by his sister, Dorothy Altman; son, David (Sally) Siegler; stepson, Michael (Marla) Hill and predeceased by daughter, Shirley Drosten. Harry's five grandchildren: David Siegler, Jr; Amber Pritchard, Daniel Pomar, Justin Drosten, Kayla Ring, and seven great-grandchildren: Lyah, Brax, Pace, Rachael, Henry, Evelyn and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held at the Jacksonville Southpoint Seventh-day Adventist Church on May 19th at 10AM. Donations may be made to The or Southpoint Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019