|
|
NELSON
Harry Lamar Nelson, 59, passed at home with loved ones March 9th, 2019 after battling years of Liver Cancer. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry L Nelson Jr and Clara J (Williams) Nelson. Lamar is survived by wife, Heather, his daughter, 2 granddaughters along with many family members and friends. He was born in Jacksonville, attended Lee High School then enlisted in the US Marine Corp. Harry made an impact everywhere he went with his quick wit and engaging smile, he will truly be missed.
Funeral c/o Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019