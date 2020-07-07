Madden
Harry "Hank" Madden, 76, of St. Johns, FL, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 in his home with his devoted wife, Josephine "Jobie" Madden by his side.
Hank was born in Jacksonville, FL on April 22, 1944 to Harry Madden and Margaret (Wilson) Madden.
After graduating from Englewood High School, Hank enlisted in the US Army. During his 16 years of military service, he achieved the rank of major and served two voluntary combat tours in Vietnam as an artillery officer. Hank has a long list of distinguished decorations and medals: Bronze Star (five awards including one with Valor), Army Commendation Medal (awarded twice), Air Medal (8awards), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with '60's device, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and several others.
After his military service, Hank found his true calling in life when he began his career in 1975 in the financial planning industry. Hank's top-rated financial education radio program "Smart Money" first aired in 1982. The show still airs today on 104.5 WOKV and Hank remained devoted to his listeners and the shows mission for the remainder of his life. In 1987, Hank attained the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation. He was the co-founder and CEO of Madden Advisory Services, Inc. (MAS). MAS provides issue-based and comprehensive financial planning, with a concentration in asset allocation and investment management services. Throughout his career, Hank frequently consulted as a subject-matter expert, having been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Barron's, USA Today, and Money Magazine as a featured planner. He also made guest TV appearances on Fox National, ABC, and CBS news.
Hank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and cousin. He was a die-hard Florida Gator football fan, champion of conservative and Christian values and avid outdoorsman.
Hank is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeffrey C. Madden. He is survived by his devoted wife, Josephine "Jobie" (Ellis) Madden; his children, Monique Harran (Patrick), Michael Ellis (Jennifer), Jennifer Madden, Larry Ellis, Sarah Kuck (Michael); grandchildren, Andrew Madden Bray, Matthew Bray, Ema Madden, Sarah Ellis, Emily Ellis, Charlotte Ellis, Kory Kirchner, Kody Kirchner; siblings, William T. Madden (Pam), Michael J. Madden (Diane), Kathy Kirchner (David); nieces, Emily Cannon (Matt); Caroline Madden, Catherine Madden, and many cousins and wonderful friends.
Hank's greatest joy was his family. He loved all of them, and he will be forever in their hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 9th at Creekside Christian Church, 92 Lifespring Way, St Johns, FL 32259.
