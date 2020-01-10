|
|
ROSENBLOOM
Harry Rosenbloom 1930-2020
Harry Rosenbloom was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930 to Rose (Schwartz) and Louis Rosenbloom. He had two siblings, Martin and Mary Jane (deceased). He served four years in the U. S. Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. After spending much of his life living and working in the Chicago area, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1983. His love of wine culture led him towards a very rewarding personal and professional career as a wine consultant throughout the Jacksonville area. He spent many years working with San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine, Florida and continued to follow his passion for wine while working in North Carolina as a wine specialist. He had seven children: Aaron (deceased) Teme (deceased), Robin (Richard), Sarah (Mark), Anna (Andy), MAJ (ret.) Michael Pierce (Beatrix), and Andrew; four grandchildren: Ashleigh, Jackson, Emily-Jo, and Anastasia; and survived by his longtime companion, Nancy.
He was an avid Chicago sports fan and bowler. However, his great love of family, stamps and wine were his greatest passions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harry's memory to the American Philatelic Society or American Diabetes Association.
Graveside Services will be held at the Beth Shalom Section of Evergreen Cemetery at 4535 Main Street Gate 5, Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, January 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome.
May his name always be for a blessing.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020