Harvey Cleveland Sims III was born August 19, 1939 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Harvey Sims, Jr. and Virginia Logan Hamil. "H.C.", as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, spent his early childhood in his beloved Cedartown, Georgia. In 1955, his family moved to Jacksonville where he attended Landon High School, graduating in 1958.
An outstanding high school football player, he attended the University of Florida on a football scholarship and soon married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Horovitz Sims. Their 58-year marriage remains as a symbol of their love and devotion to each other and an example for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
H.C. is survived by his wife Marilyn, children Debby Harris (Tom), Sherry Ferlin (Mark) and Mike Sims (Dea), grandchildren Dr. Rachel Monteiro (Marco), Amanda Stanley (Chris), Brian Ferlin (Danielle), Alyssa Ferlin, Leah Ferlin, Lawrence Sims, and Logan Sims. He also has three great- grandchildren who he adored.
H.C. enjoyed a long, successful career in the Food Brokerage Industry. He joined L.T. Acosta & Company, Inc., in 1961 as a sales representative when the company was a small, Jacksonville based company. In 1970, he became an owner and soon ascended to Senior Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer of the board of directors. By the time he retired in 1995, H.C played an integral role in growing Acosta Sales and Marketing into his industry's leading company in the Southeast U.S. He loved his industry and the people who he worked with especially his customers, manufacturers, business partners, associates and even his competitors. H.C. served his industry selflessly in many capacities including as President of the Jacksonville Food Brokers Association in 1976, President of the Grocery Manufacturers Representative Association in 1978, and was proud to be the only non-retailer member of the Retail Grocers Association of Florida's Board of Directors from 1983 to 1989. When he retired, he was recognized by the Florida Food Industry Association as a lifetime honorary Hall of Fame member, one of only three ever to be awarded at that time.
H.C. served as Worshipful Master of John H. Pratt Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons in 1968, was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and member of the Morocco Shrine Temple. Over the years he served on many community and charitable boards to include the River Garden Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North Florida, and was a long time supporter of Gator Boosters as a Bull Gator.
H.C. and Marilyn spent many great years of their retirement at their Cashiers, North Carolina home where they enjoyed welcoming close friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, sporting clays, dogs and especially spending time with his family.
Donations may be made to Congregation Ahavath Chesed (The Temple) or River Garden Hebrew Home.
Funeral services will be at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32207, Monday July 29, 2016 at 10am, with interment to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL. 32207 (904) 737—7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019